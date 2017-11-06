Saturday, Nov. 4 – Hook Kids on Fishing

Saturday November 4 – AFC Orlando will be conducting a “Hook Kids on Fishing” program Hosted by the City of Casselberry at Secret Lake Park. Kids from 5 to 12 years old can learn about basic fishing techniques, conservation, boating safety, hook tying and how to cast a fishing rod that will be provided at the end of the event for FREE! A parent must attend with the child. Visit the City of Casselberry web site for starting time, registration or more info. To volunteer to help with the event contact Tom Van Horn at www.irlfishing. com or phone 407-416-1187.