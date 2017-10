Saturday October 21 – “Sandy’s Open” Bass Tournament sponsored by Southern Tackleworks on the Harris Chain of Lakes from Buzzard Beach Ramp on Hwy 441 in Eustis every 3rd Saturday of the month. $50.00 entry per boat (2 anglers). Starts at safe light until 2:30pm. To enter contact Nick or John at 352-742-0036 or sign-up at ramp prior to start.