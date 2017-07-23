Sauteed Mussels in White Wine Sauce

The mussels were a hit last month. For this month, our friend Christine created another recipe with an Italian twist.

Ingredients:

20 cloves of garlic

3 pounds of mussels

A handful of chopped parsley

One stick of butter

1/2 a cup of dry white wine

1/2 a teaspoon of hot pepper flakes

Soak mussels in cold water. Sautee garlic in butter. Add wine to pan. Put mussels in pan, cover. Cook for 5-7. Remove mussels. Reduce heat, simmer until sauce slightly thickens. Add hot pepper flakes and parsley. Pour sauce over mussels. Serve with Italian bread.

Thank you to Christine Santaniello www.facebook.com/yogawithchristine or yogawithchristine.com