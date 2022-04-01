Sautéed Shrimp, Parsley/Garlic Mashed Potatoes &Braised Spinach with Garlic

Ingredients:

½ a bag of small red potatoes, fingerlings are great too

1 bag of baby spinach washed and ready to eat

1 lb. of large to jumbo shrimp

½ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup of olive oil divided

4 cloves peeled and finely chopped garlic

Salt and pepper

Seafood seasoning of choice

Prep: Clean, devein and dry shrimp, place in a small ziplock bag, add 1/8 cup of olive oil.

Add 2 tbsp. seafood seasoning. Shake around until all shrimp are coated. Place in fridge.

Wash potatoes, poke holes with a fork, and place in a pot of boiling water with a pinch of salt. Cook for 25 minutes.

In a large frying pan, simmer 2 tbsp. of olive oil and 2 cloves of garlic for a few minutes over medium heat. Add spinach. It will look like a lot, but it will cook down! Turn over spinach. Remove when wilted but bright green. This will take 3 to 4 minutes.

Remove spinach from pan and place to the side. Drain potatoes and place in a bowl for smashing.

In the same pan you cooked the spinach in, add 2 more tbsp. of olive oil and the rest of the garlic. Cook for a few minutes. Add this mixture to the potatoes with the parsley and mash. If need be you can add butter, or milk to potatoes to smooth them if you don’t like them chunky.

Shrimp

Use same pan again and heat to medium heat, remove shrimp from fridge and place in the pan with oil and seasonings. Cook shrimp a total of 5 minutes max!