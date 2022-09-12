Save the date: The Black Bass World Championship is coming to Lake Murray Country!

The United States Angling Confederation and Capital City Lake Murray Country will host the 16th annual 2022 Black Bass World Fishing Championship in Columbia, South Carolina on Lake Murray.

The event will take place October 16th-22nd 2022. The venue of Lake Murray is a world class bass fishery proven many times by the number of top-level professional bass tournaments hosted there. The southern charm of Columbia, SC and the surrounding area will welcome all international attendees and provide many cherished memories.

Santioned by FIPSed International Federation of Fish Sports Freshwater.

Call for captains with bass boats! Here’s your chance to participate in the 2022 Black Bass World Championship by driving your bass boat with a team ‘pair’ from launch to weigh-in.

Fun and adventure doesn’t end when the sun goes down. Plan your night out with our guide to nightlife in the Midlands.

For more information visit www.lakemurraycountry.com.