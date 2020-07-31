Capt. Dave Stephens

SCORCHING, has got to be the one word that comes to my mind to best explain our weather. Fishing has been HOT. Well, this is the paradise state and we are in SWFL, no complaints here. If you have spent any time on the water in the last month, I’m sure you have noticed our bait is much smaller. The schools of larger sardines that we depended on to fill our live wells have spawned and left us with our next generation of bait. The smaller bait can be a little more difficult to work with. It does not cast as well and is harder to place on hooks. These are some small problems that can be fixed with some minor adjustments. A weighted popping cork can be added above your bait; I especially like to use this technique when fishing over grass flats. This is also effective fished along mangrove shorelines. There are several different types of weighted floats, trying different styles will help you find what best fits your situation. Back to placing little bait on hooks. Not a problem at all; use smaller hooks. I will downsize to size number one or two circle hooks depending on the size of bait. Just remember to fish a little lighter drag so you don’t straighten any hooks. When I fish areas with a sandy bottom, or along mangroves where the oysters and snags are not as thick, I will use a small split shot. These are a few tips to help you make longer cast and bend the rods

About the catching; the trout fishing remains good on the deeper flats. On recent charters I had great success fishing flats with a depth of four-six feet. Placing a weighted popping cork three-five feet above a small sardine to keep the baits above the grass and drifting to locate fish has been the key. Redfish fishing has been good around deeper mangrove shorelines. I have been fishing with pinfish, placing a split shot above my hook to keep the baits in the strike zone a little longer. Also try clipping the tail of your baits just enough to make them bleed but still wiggling. Mangrove snapper fishing remains excellent. Target fish around sand bars adjacent to deeper flats where schools of small sardines are. Snapper really love these bite size treats! I recommend using a number two circle hook and 3’-4’ of 15-20# fluorocarbon leader with a small split shot.

Tarpon; the large schools of threadfins in the holes in the harbor have been holding fish. Drifting a live threadfin around the edges of these schools of baits will get you hooked up.

Summer time fishing will continue to be great here in SWFL! Just remember to keep an eye in the sky summer thunder storms build fast. If you and your family or friends want to plan a great day on the water give me a call or send me an email, I can customize any day on the water to fit your needs. All of our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.

