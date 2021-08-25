Sea Trout Stocked in Hernando County

CCA Florida, in collaboration with the Duke Energy Mariculture Center and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, recently released approximately 20,000 four-inch fingerling spotted sea trout in Hernando County at Pine Island Park.

This was CCA Florida’s first spotted sea trout release, an event signifying an expansion of the Duke Energy partnership. Together, CCA Florida and the Mariculture Center are helping repopulate fisheries and revitalize marine environments across the state in effort to preserve and protect coastal habitats for today and generations to come.

“Our ongoing efforts with the Duke Energy Mariculture Center are helping repopulate spotted seatrout in the Gulf ecosystem,” CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski said. “Preserving and protecting marine environments for future generations is our mutual responsibility, and this restocking initiative will help revitalize one of Florida’s most popular inshore species.”

For more information, see news.duke-energy.com.