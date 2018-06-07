SeaChaser HFC Is Perfect For Fishing And Cruising

There’s no need to compromise when you can have the best of both worlds. That’s the idea behind the Sea Chaser HFC Series, built by Carolina Skiff.

With all the features required by hardcore anglers, the four HFC models are serious fishing boats when it’s time to fish. When it’s time to take the family out on the water, these boats convert easily to offer the comforts and amenities that make them excellent cruising boats as well.

It’s all in the name. HFC stands for Hybrid Fish & Cruise. These boats were built from the ground up and designed specifically for the serious angler who is also devoted to family.

Anyone who’s ever fished from a Carolina Skiff knows the company has designing fishing boats down pat. Over more than 30 years, they have earned a reputation for building the most durable, versatile, stable and economical boats on the planet. For this reason, there are legions of anglers who wouldn’t own anything but a Carolina Skiff.

The Sea Chaser HFC is no exception. With the 20, 22 and 24 HFC, Sea Chaser offers great center consoles for fishing and cruising inshore and nearshore. The latest in the line, launched last year, is the 27 HFC. It has the size and range for blue water, while maintaining the features that make it a comfortable family cruiser suitable for long days on the water.

The 27 HFC melds functionality, comfort, style and performance seamlessly. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable wood-free hull with foam flotation that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. With 100-percent composite construction, it meets stringent durability and dependability standards demanded by Carolina Skiff, and the high-performance step-hull gets the boat up on plane quickly for a smooth, dry ride.

For an added feeling of safety, it features a 9.6-foot beam with a length overall of 27 feet and a respectable gunwale height. A fuel capacity of 181 gallons feeds up to 500 horses, which is more than enough to get you offshore where the fish are.

This boat is loaded with standard features that will keep both your fishing buddies and your kiddos happy. They include: on-board windlass anchor system; wrap-around bow seating with 400-quart insulated storage; two built-in bow cabinets with tackle center and storage drawers; bow-floor 200-quart fish box; under-gunnel retractable wash down hose; molded fiberglass leaning post with 40-gallon baitwell and two tackle centers; rear 30-gallon baitwell; rear sink with stainless steel faucet; rear starboard cabinet with tackle trays and knife holders; freshwater tank with shower spray wand; step-in console with electric flushing head; molded hard top with LED lighting; speakers and electronics box; AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and USB connection; underwater LED lighting; courtesy LED lighting package; electric trim tabs; port side entry door; two rear foldaway bench seats; 12 flush-mounted gunwale stainless steel rod holders; swim platform with step ladder; and a whole lot more.

It’s easy to see the 27 HFC was designed with both comfort and fishing functionality in mind. Like all the fine boats in the HFC line, it is the answer for the hardcore angler who doesn’t want to sacrifice on all the other fun stuff one can do out on the water.

Check out the SeaChaser HFC series and all of Carolina Skiff’s other offerings at www.carolinaskiff.com.

SeaChaser 27 HFC Specs

LOA: 27’

Beam: 9’6”

Weight: 5,300 lbs.

Max Capacity: 12 people

Fuel Capacity: 181 Gal.

Max HP: 500

Deadrise: 20 degrees