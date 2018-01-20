In Search of a Golden Isles Marsh Slam

By Captain Jonathan Fine:

As my lead-head jig/soft plastic swimbait combo hits the water with a faint splash, I slowly hop it down the bank, doing my best to mimic a shrimp, crab, or baitfish that reside in these vast salt marshes. I’ve done something right as the tell-tale “tick” of a hungry fish catching it’s breakfast is transmitted to my chilly fingers. A quick lift of the rod tip and I’m tight! After a spirited tug-of-war and some solid head shakes, our third speckled trout, a fat 20 incher, joins two of its buddies in the fish box.

It’s just after 7:30 am on a brisk mid-December morning, the sun is still rising over the Hampton River marshland, and my smile grows, as all signs point to another classic day on these fertile waters surrounding St. Simons Island, Georgia.

St. Simons Island, and the entire Golden Isles region, has quickly become a favoured haunt when a much needed fix of saltwater fishing and beach time is in order. Located midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, is St. Simons Island – both a seaside resort and residential community. It is the largest of Georgia’s renowned Golden Isles (along with Sea Island, Jekyll Island, and privately owned Little St. Simons Island), and an easy 5 hour drive from Metro Atlanta.

Visitors are drawn to the Island for its warm climate, wide open beaches, a variety of outdoor activities, shops and restaurants, historical sites, and its natural environment. I’ve come for the cooler weather (which “usually” keeps those nasty biting bugs at bay!) and the hot fishing, something I do several times each year, to chase various species of sport fish that take up residence here depending on the season.

My good friend and local ace Captain Tim Cutting is my guide and fishing partner, while the areas’ healthy populations of trout, redfish, flounder and sheepshead are our targets.

Fishing with Capt. Tim is always a treat. Quick with a smile and a joke, he knows how to find fish on even the toughest days, and, as with all great guides, he knows his playing fields inside and out. We’re staked out in an arrow creek off the main river, formed from rice paddies carved into these marsh banks many years ago. Apparently, rice was grown in great quantities here at one time but now those lanes are a happy highway for all kinds of aquatic creatures.

We’ve elected to fish artificial lures only today. To add to the challenge we’ve further narrowed our choices to two local baits, designed and produced in small batches right here in the Golden Isles. Sloan Brother’s Bait Company hand pours soft plastics in several styles and sizes, and are located in St. Simons Island. They provided us with some “limited edition” 3.5” ribbed paddletail swimbaits and had some fun with the names in honour of Capt. Tim’s love of music: “Purple Panic” and “Freedom Fry” were on the menu today and the trout were literally inhaling them. Pitching these on light 7’ spinning rods, using 10 lb. test braid, and 1/8 ounce lead heads (produced by local operator Dead Bait Jigs), it didn’t take long to find out that the local fish population has gotten the memo about these lures! Maybe they were just hungry, maybe it was “our day”, but there weren’t many “liphooked” fish on this trip!

You should look them up online. If you can get ahold of some of these colors I’d recommend that you load up! I am excited to do a “Product Profile” in an upcoming issue, as they are really good baits, and worth looking into for both salt and freshwater anglers throughout the southeast. Over the next three hours, Tim and I catch our limits twice over, releasing at least as many as we keep, sometimes two at a time, and have an absolute ball doing so. Several are extra-stout models, pushing the 4 pound mark, which is quite big for this area. We take great care to release these big mommas, ensuring a good gene pool for the future. By 10:00 am, its all catch and release, as we’ve kept plenty for my annual fish fry, but the trout are still hitting with gusto, and the old adage rings true: “never leave fish to find fish.”

Finally, the bite slows, and a falling tide makes the decision for us. Its time we go in search of the “Marsh Slam”, which involves catching at least one each of the three coveted inshore species here: Speckled trout (check!), Redfish, and Flounder, all in the same day. To earn the “grand slam” we would add the Sheepshead to the tally.

A quick a run across the bay brings us to a long line of docks, some still ravaged by the effects of Hurricane Irma, where pitching the same jig and soft plastic combinations into the structure results in more hungry speckled trout ,and a few small sheepshead. Two from four and its not even lunchtime. The odds look good as this area reliably holds all four target species, but the tide and conditions just aren’t right, as the flounder and redfish don’t come to play this time around.

No matter: as we pick up and run back to the marina, the smiles are wide, the sun is warm, the fish box is full, and two good friends have another fishing trip for the books. Ya just gotta love Mid-December in the Golden Isles!

Until next time my friends: May you have tight lines, fair seas, and salty smiles. – Capt. Jon Fine