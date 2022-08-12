Seasonal Hot Spots for 2022

By Capt. Cefus McRae – NutsAndBoltsFishing.com

I have the good fortune to travel around the country, meet lots of great people, and fish some awesome waters. Inevitably, folks will ask about my favorite places to fish. My answer is usually, “Wherever they are biting”. But since we’re in the midst of summer, I thought I’d share some of my top places in the southeast to go fishing this time of year. There are literally hundreds of great destinations that could make it into the top slots, but these are my go-to places where you are sure to stretch a string:

#1. Trout fishing in the North Georgia, Tennessee and Carolina Mountains.

Take a break from the summer heat and spend a day or two on a cool mountain stream fishing for trout. Again, depending on the stream, you can fish with crickets or worms, small spinners, and crank baits, or learn to fish with a fly rod. There are numerous designated public trout streams, all stocked by the DNR, across the Southeastern Mountain Range. And there are also plenty of managed, private streams where you can go with a guide and learn the ropes of fishing for trout. A couple of my go-to guide services are Unicoi Outfitters in Helen, GA, and Southern Appalachian Anglers Guide Service out of Asheville, NC. Give these folks a call for an exciting adventure on the water.

#2. The South Carolina Coast.

Besides being a wonderful destination in its own right, the coastal waters off South Carolina are an awesome fishery. Big (and tasty) fish show up all along the coastline. And I mean big fish! Bull redfish over 30 pounds, spinner sharks that put on a saltwater acrobatic show like you’ve never seen, and large tarpon all roam the nearshore waters in search of their next meal. It’s a quick trip to the fishing grounds and screaming drags. Inshore, you’ll find speckled trout and slot-sized redfish, plus great flounder fishing too. The Murrell’s Inlet area is an excellent home base to start your fishing adventure. With easy access to the Atlantic and Gulf Stream, you can fish the inlet itself for trout and flounder or venture offshore for mahi and billfish. Further south, the Hilton Head Island area offers an abundance of backcountry fishing, as well as numerous offshore wrecks and reefs. Be sure to check fishing regulations for which species are in season. Currents can be strong in the rivers and creeks, and if you plan to bring a boat, be aware of the tides so you don’t get stranded on an oyster bar.

#3. The southeastern striper and hybrid bass impoundments.

There are at least a dozen reservoirs that offer excellent summertime fishing for stripers and hybrids throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia. And 50+ fish days are not unusual. Strom Thurmand Lake, aka Clarks Hill Lake, that borders SC and GA is a great summer fishery. With its oxygen diffuser system, the southern end of the lake around Little River and the Monkey Islands are great places to downline live herring or troll umbrella rigs. Put in at the Modoc Boat Ramp or spend the weekend camping at Elijah Clark State Park and you’ll experience lots of great scenery and some excellent fishing. A little further east, Lake Wateree is home to stripers and monster catfish. Call Capt. Justin Whiteside of Whiteside’s Whiskers Guide Service for a fun day on the water. And in North Carolina, High Rock, Norman and Badin Lake are great summer fisheries as well, with schooling stripers, white bass and bream on the bank. As the water warms up, the fish tend to go deeper, so umbrella rigs and leadcore line are tactics commonly used to put your baits in the strike zone.

#4. St. Augustine, FL.

I realize this is a little further south for folks in the Carolinas, but throughout the summer, herds of king mackerel gather just a couple miles off the coast. And St. Augustine is an awesome destination. Mixed in with the kings will be cobia, large jacks and sailfish. Trolling large natural baits and diving plugs will draw strikes all day long. Be sure to put a couple baits down deep with your Scotty downrigger to attract the bigger fish. And if the sea conditions keep you inshore, you can wrestle with big flounder, speckled trout, and redfish in the backwaters. Call Capt. Scott Shank of Full House Charters for a great time on the water.

These are just a few places that will satisfy your fishing hunger, and there are so many more. Do a little homework, make a few calls, and start planning your next fishing adventure in the southeast. There’s a fish out there just waiting to jump on your line. If you’re having trouble deciding, check out our recommended guides and destinations on the Nuts & Bolts of Fishing website.

Tight lines and calm seas, Capt. Cefus and Buck, the Wonder Dog.