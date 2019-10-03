SeaStar Solutions announces name change to Dometic Marine

Tampa, FL, USA – October 2, 2019

The global leisure marine company, SeaStar Solutions® has re-branded itself as Dometic Marine and is now integrated to the Dometic Group.

All former SeaStar Solutions’ premises across North America have changed their name to Dometic Marine and all employees will now be identified as Dometic.

The entire organization is now part of the Dometic Group structure and all assets including digital presence has started to move over to the Dometic Group website.

At this year’s IBEX show, a professional marine event, Dometic will showcase the first completely rebranded booth featuring all products from Dometic, legacy SeaStar Solutions and Dometic Blinds as one family, all in one space.

Peter Kjellberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Dometic Group says, “Since the acquisition of SeaStar Solutions in November 2017, SeaStar Solutions has shown steady growth and its innovative products have been supporting our business in the leisure marine segment. Together, as Dometic Marine, we continue to serve our customers with the best solutions in the industry.”

Eric Fetchko, President of Dometic Marine Americas says, “With 76 years of history and dedication to command and control for boaters, SeaStar Solutions has accumulated industry leading technologies and knowledge in the market. With the new name, Dometic Marine, we will continue this journey

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, Safety & Security and Hygiene & Sanitation. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses. Our motivation is to create smart and reliable products with outstanding design. We sell our products in approximately 100 countries and we have a global distribution and dealer network in place to serve the aftermarket. Dometic employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide, had net sales of more than SEK 18.0 billion (USD 2.0 billion) in 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.