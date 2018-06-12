The SeaStar Standard Jackplate is one of the sleekest and most durable engine Jackplates available. This essential performance accessory allows for higher speed, gains in fuel economy and the ability to run in shallow water. The SeaStar Jackplate features sleek, bold styling that is redefining the look for Jackplates.

Available in 4 , 6, 8, 10 and 12 inch setbacks, it also has a new, high speed, hydraulic actuator that lifts engines 5.8″ in 8.5 seconds. The SeaStar Standard Jackplate is rated for 300 horsepower engines tilt when used with SeaStar steering cylinders.

http://www.seastarsolutions.com/products/seastar-jackplates/