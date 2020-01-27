Sebastian Inlet To Eau Gallie January 2020

January is normally our coldest month of the year but the action can be red hot in the south end of the County. The cold fronts will fire up the fishing along the beaches, and in Sebastian Inlet but will generally slow things down in the lagoon. The cold temps clean the water in the Indian River Lagoon quite a bit and the fish are lethargic as well as wary due to the visibility so long casts are the key to success. Fish the deeper areas mid morning through the afternoon for Trout, Snook and Redfish. There should be plenty of action with Jacks, Ladyfish and Bluefish as well.

If the seas are calm there will be a lot of action along the beaches from Melbourn Beach to Sebastian Inlet for Mackerel, Sharks, bluefish and Jacks. They will be looking for bait pods along the beach and the sharks will be feeding on the Mackerel, Blues and Jacks. Jigs or hard baits will work well when you find the fish feeding on the bait schools and put out a live bait for the sharks.

Anglers fishing the jettys and drifting the inlet on outgoing tide in the evenings during or after a strong NE coldfront should have steady action with Snook, Jacks, Bluefish, Sharks and Tarpon. Lures like the Rapala XRap 14 and the Long Cast 14 are great plugs to fish from the jettys as well as from the rocks along the west side of the bridge. Hogy Eels and Paddletails will work well also as will ABOA Dart Spin lures and the Spooltek lures will produce too. Anglers drifting live bait be tween the fenders or trolling the Rapala Super Shad Rap will have plenty of snook action as well as a few redfish and the occasional tarpon.

The Flounder will still be in the inlet and anglers can catch them from shore and boat with live bait or 1⁄2 – 3/4 ounce jigs with strip baits or soft plastics like the Storm Paddle tails or 4” jerk baits and the Dart Spin from A Band of Anglers. Bluefish, Jacks, Mackerel and Pompano will be in the inlet as well and can be caught on a number of soft plastics or Pompano jigs. Work your baits deep and look for bait pods while drifting the inlet for best success.

If the rains aren’t strong and the locks stay closed, the trout will move into the Sebastian River, Crane Creek and Turkey Creek. Live Shrimp and finger mullet are great live baits or you can fish the Rapala Twitchin Mullet or Shadow Rap Shad around docks and oyster bars and catch some very nice trout as well as Snook, Jacks, Ladyfish and the occasional Redfish or Tarpon.

