Sebastian Offshore: Aug. 2017

August in Sebastian can be a challenging month to fish and has many possible rewards for the keen offshore angler. One must be flexible enough to change the target species based on a wide range of conditions. Baitfish and water temperature will be your key clues. When the water is clean and warm and there are flying fish around, look for dolphin, kings and sails in as close as 50 feet of water. Just outside the 70 feet break seems to be a fishy area this time of year. Try trolling different baits than you might not usually use in the Gulf Stream. Try a trolling feather with no ballyhoo. Small poppers are always good and small naked ballyhoo swimming on the surface are deadly. Sometimes I find myself running past the fish in my quest for the Gulf Stream only to find barren waters out deep. My proposition is that the pelagics will come in until they find the bait plentiful (as long as the water quality/temp is acceptable).

This time of year, the Atlantic sharp nose shark invade our reefs from 40 to 100 feet depths. Oftentimes while bottom fishing, you can’t put bait in the water without getting swarmed by these small, frisky sharks. When this happens, move around a lot. Sometimes the first few drops will produce a snapper or grouper but once the shark get your number, move on quickly. Oh yea, and don’t forget to enjoy the fact that you are catching a fish, even though it is a “throwback” shark. Remember you could be catching nothing or even worse, you could be working! Also try downsizing to a #1 hook and a tiny bait on a dropper rig. You’ll put some tasty trigger fish and snapper in the box. The sharks are less responsive to tidbits of squid and shrimp.

The summer cobia run can be hot in August. Sometimes big bull sharks will set up camp on some of the bigger reef systems. You may see them on your sonar suspended off the bottom. Cobia and amberjack will probably be with them. Cobia will also swim on the surface near reefs and bait pods especially when the cold water upwelling comes in. Keep a buck tail jig handy and if they snub you with the jig, your buddy should be there with a live bait to seal the deal.

Remember that lobster season is in full swing this month, so if you scuba dive, get out there and grab a few bugs. If you’re fishing, remember to watch for divers anywhere in the vicinity of a boat flying a dive flag. The rule is stay 300 feet away in open water and 100 feet away in a constricted area like the inlet.

Near the end of August, the first of the mullet run starts. It catches most of us off guard as we usually think of the run happening in the fall. Run the beach and look for big boy tarpon showering the mullet. An artificial will draw a strike when they’re fired up but a live mullet on a big circle hook takes away the guess work. Use at least 7 feet of 60-pound leader and a rod with backbone. Great fighting blacktips and spinner shark will be in the mix too. Snook will be on the beach near the mullet pods. First light and afternoon dark clouds are good times to get into some hot action.

Best of luck out there, and remember to obey your instincts and fish!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Randy Lang

Sebastian Gypsy Fishing Charters

Email: gypsycharters@gmail.com

Website: www.sebastianfishingcharter.com