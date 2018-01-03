By Scott Norton

This is the time of year that most anglers have been waiting for – Fall to early winter fishing for aggressive bass. The fish are feeding heavily to pack on weight for the cold winter days ahead. Schooling bass are ripe for the catch. This is the time to catch numbers and trophies for all types of anglers.

This year, the fall patterns have come and gone for lakes in the higher elevations. We had about a month of great fishing and then the cold snap happened. Mornings in the lower 20’s caused the water temperature to nosedive. Bass are still biting moving baits, but you need patience and a slow cadence to move the fish.

The best strategy I found, was to find lakes in lower elevations. The water will be about 10 degrees warmer and the fish are not in the winter transition yet. This is good for the kayak angler due to the warmer climate, although, it’s a challenge for the kayakers in the cold, strong winds with the lack of body movement to keep blood circulating. It gets unsafe at a point and you don’t want to risk hypothermia setting in. Staying low is just a better idea all around and you can prolong that aggressive bite. This is how you seize the moment.

The baits that are doing great right now are jerk baits, spy baits, spinner baits, chatter baits, crankbaits, and flukes. There are lots of other baits, but these are the most common. Running these baits in the creek channels near the backs of the creeks to the secondary points will yield a lot of fish. I like to use a reaction bait, like the jerk bait, when they are feeding heavy. When the bite slows down, I like to switch gears and use a spinner bait or something more silent without rattles. When they turn off and start suspending, I like to use a spy bait to run through them and sometimes, it will fire up a school of bass and start a feeding frenzy.

Once the winter sets in, slower moving baits are ideal. The jerk bait will do great during the cold days, as the shad start to die off from fringed temperatures, and this is what the bass are keying in on. Going to a drop shot, shaky head, or a Carolina rig will get you some quality bites as well. You’ll find you don’t need a lot of poles with you this time of year since the setups you have will allow for a variety of similar baits to use.

Keep in mind, safety is a big factor for kayakers in the winter, so plan ahead and don’t take risks this time of year. It’s good to have a partner or a cell phone signal in case you need help. Always pack an emergency pack in case you get stuck overnight in the cold.

Scott Norton is a native of Western North Carolina. Born in Asheville, NC, he is a long time avid hunter, angler, and weekend warrior.