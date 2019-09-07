Sunday September 15 – Safe daylight till 2pm, Jolly Gator “Catch N Cheer” Tournament

Sunday September 15 – Safe daylight till 2pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar and Grill will be hosting a bass tournament “Catch N Cheer” for raising funds for new uniforms for the Oviedo Pop-Warner Football Cheerleaders for all divisions. $50 entry fee for 2 angler team, $10 for Big Bass, $ 500 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd place and $200 for 3rd place, $225 for Big Bass!. All prize money have been donated by local business owners, registration opens at 5:30 am day of event or contact 407-687-3563 for more info or to help sponsor event! The staff of Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando will be providing the weigh-in and official Weigh-master, join us for this great cause!