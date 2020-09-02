September 2020 Fishing Forecast for Lake Hartwell

By Preston Harden

Water Temperature: Upper 80s

Water Level: Full Pool

September starts with fish in a summer pattern. The water is still hot and fish are mostly deep. As the month progresses, the water starts to cool and the fish move around and feed more shallow.

Hybrids and stripers are still going to be from mid-lake to the dam. With all the rain, there has been a thermocline in the lower lake. Most fish have been 30 to 40 feet deep, They are not eating well with the hot water. Moving the bait or an artificial up and down will get some hits. Hopefully with the water cooling in September, the bite will get better.

Bass have also been biting slow with the hot water. As the water starts to cool in September, the bass will get more active. They are mostly in 15 to 30 feet deep water around structure.

September sees less boat traffic and the fish see less pressure. They should eat better as we progress through September.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com