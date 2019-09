Saturday September 7 – 1st Annual BBQ Ribs and Pork Butt Cookoff, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill will be hosting the 1st Annual BBQ Ribs and Pork Butt Cookoff. Cooking starts at 7am and judging starts at 6pm. $100 entry fee for Ribs with $500 bucks to winner, $20 entry fee for Pork Butt with Winner- Take-All entry fees. For info or to register your team contact the Jolly Gator at 407-349-555. Come join the fun and enjoy some of the areas’ best BBQ cooks!