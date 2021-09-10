September Cool-Down

By Karl Ekberg

While enjoying September’s cooler weather as Labor Day arrives, watching and playing football, and picking apples, let’s not forget to do a little fishing. Tropical storm rain brought in large amounts water to the watershed in August, and now we’re hoping for more rain and cooler temperatures to continue for the pleasure of the fish. Hopefully, the huge heat of summer is behind us, as the water temperature was a bit higher than anyone would like to see, and the trout are definitely looking towards the cool-down. A few changes in color of the leaves on the trees in September shows us that the cooler temperatures and fall fishing is upon us here in the lower Appalachian Mountains. Now is a great time to go out and seek trout on early mornings or later afternoons, as the fish will start moving out of the depths of thermal refuge from summer heat, seeking food in the shallower areas of the rivers. The fish may be a little wary and spooky so lengthening leaders and smaller tippets will be necessary. Stealthy approaches to the fish will be necessary as well, and at times the slightest movement of the water will send fish dashing towards the depths, seeking cover.

The extended look into the forecast for September is below average temperatures, which we’ll all take after the summer heat. In the same outlook for September, forecasts show a below average expected rainfall. As we look forward to the cooler temperatures of the fall season, we will start to see the emergence of the first of the “fall bugs”. These bugs will start to appear, as the water temperatures start to drop. The rocks in the rivers are loaded with very small dark nymphs as well. Try swinging a heavy nymph with a smaller nymph dropper, through the riffle areas of the river and into the heads of the pools. Deeper runs will also produce fish as temperatures heat up because the fish can still seek thermal refuge. As daytime temperatures heat up, the fish will move further into the depths of the rivers, so getting a bit deeper with a heavier front fly or a pinch of split shot will help greatly.

Streamers are equally productive and will continue as well through the fall season. With the heat of the summer behind us, a good amount of water in the rivers, and cooler temperatures, the fall fishing here looks to be excellent for another year.

Let’s remember, we can all help in keeping our rivers clean, by picking up what someone else left behind, makes for a cleaner watershed for our next visit. As we leave no trace, we look forward to seeing everyone out on the rivers!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.