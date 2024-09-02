September Fishing Report

By David Hulsey Fly Fishing

September in the south is the breaking point from the oppressive heat and humidity of summer. By the third week or so, night time temperatures usually drop down into the fifties and save our wild trout populations one more time. More flexibility in fishing some lower elevation streams is realized and the trout are happy and willing. There are few hatches to be had, so terrestrials still rule for the surface feeders. Cooler temps get the fish looking for a larger mouthful too, so streamers are on the line more often too.

Low water levels are typical in September so finding and sight fishing larger fish can work to your advantage. Pressure from other fisherfolk starts to diminish, too, after Labor Day and the beginning of the archery deer season. Fish loosen up a little bit and are more forgiving on fly selection and less than perfect presentations. It’s just a good time to be on the water.

For us fly fishers, this is the welcomed beginning of the fishing season, with delayed harvest seasons in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee on the way in a month or two. Largemouth and spots are putting on the feed bag and schooling up on shad and blue backs in our area lakes. Wolf packs chasing bait is what makes the world go around for fly fishers and conventional tackle fishers on the reservoirs in the mountains. Be sure to get out at the first sign of those cool north breezes and celebrate the coming of fall by catching a fish or two!

