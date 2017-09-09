September RiverMusic

By Suzanne Moore

RiverLink is holding the last RiverMusic Concert of the summer on September 8th, 2017. This year, RiverMusic and RiverFest will he hosted by the Salvage Station, right down the street from the former location at 466 Riverside Drive Asheville, NC 28803. Our September event will feature: Ouroboros Boys, Darrin Bradbury and headliner Drivin N Cryin. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit RiverLink and the work we do.

RiverLink is an Asheville based nonprofit that serves eight counties to promote the environmental and economic vitality of the French Broad River and its watershed as a place to live, learn, work and play. RiverLink accomplishes its mission to promote the experience of the French Broad River and its watershed by providing permanent, public access to the river through conservation easements, reclaiming contaminated lands for public use and enjoyment, greenway development, adaptable reuse of historic structures and education of over 5,000 K-12 students annually, as well as the public at large, about the importance of the river.

If you live in Western North Carolina, chances are you have enjoyed the French Broad River in some way. RiverLink has grown to be a regional environmental leader, providing needed stream restorations, greenway development, land protection efforts, and youth environmental education programs and public access to the river.