SET SAIL AT THE TAMPA BAY BOAT SHOW

AHOY MATES! Chart your course the Florida State Fairgrounds on October 2, 3, and 4th. The largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area showcases area boat dealers and manufacturers, from yachts to cruisers, kayaks to standup paddle-boards, center consoles, pontoons and more… along with multiple vendors for the latest in boating and fishing supplies and accessories. This three-day sales event offers a great way to see and compare millions of dollars in boating inventory all in one location. There are boats everywhere – Inside and outside; Main Expo, Entertainment and the various Marine Patios. Plus, you don’t want to miss the Florida Fishing School Seminars Series on Saturday and Sunday.

We are working with Florida State Fairgrounds and following CDC Guidelines, the Tampa Bay Boat Show will require all attendees to bring and wear a face mask indoors, when 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained. Please visit www.tampabayboatshows.com for more information! The event is open to the public, and admission is free so bring the family and make a day of it. You could be on the water before the weekend is over!

Tampa Bay Boat Show

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4808 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610

HOURS: FRIDAY and SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 10AM-5PM

FREE ADMISSION- PARKING SUBJECT TO FAIRGROUNDS EVENTS RATES OCTOBER 2, 3, 4