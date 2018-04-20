Set Up A Drift

Whether it’s a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, fishing from a paddle-powered craft requires the angler to expend energy getting to the fish. That’s part of the fun. Once there, maintaining control of the vessel while casting, retrieving and hopefully fighting fish can become a chore. Without an electric trolling motor, the best way to efficiently fish an area is to utilize the wind and currents. Drift fishing lets the angler fish more and paddle less, while still covering water to find biting fish.

A little planning goes a long way. On a river, it’s obvious which way you’ll be headed when you drop a boat in the water. The same should be true on most waters, whether it’s a reservoir or a big saltwater bay. Know ahead of time which way the tide and currents run and which direction the wind is blowing, and a little map work should help identify separate put-in and take-out points. Satellite imagery can provide an idea of where fish might be, even on new waters. You’ll be able to cover more water and fish longer and harder because there’s no need to paddle back at the end of the trip.

If you’re fishing with a buddy—which you should be for safety’s sake—shuttle a vehicle to the take-out. If you know someone reliable, schedule a pick-up. Either way, time spent researching and executing the plan will be worth it when there’s not a long paddle looming at the end of the day.