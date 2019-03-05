Thursday, February 28 – 10th Annual Shad & Crappie Derby over at sundown.

Thursday, February 28 – The 10th Annual CF Shad and Crappie Derby is over at sundown. Visit www.orlandocoastalangler.com for more info and to see this season’s Photo Wall. This photo, catch and release tournament is a great community with over 1000 registered anglers. Special Certificates for Crappie 15” and over. Please join us for this year’s Awards Event on Thursday, March 14th, at 6:30 PM hosted by Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 at the St. John’s River bridge east of Geneva. If you are one of this season’s winner check your email and we will post all winners on our website listed above. Who will be this season’s Grand Champions? Join us for the reveal!