Shane Goebel Fishing

LAKE HIWASSEE STRIPERS FISHING REPORT

Now that January is here, it's time to put all that stuff to good use. So, with that being said, January is a perfect time to get out there and catch some nice trophy stripers. Lake Hiwassee is a hidden gem and perfect for catching some awesome stripers.

Currently, water temperatures on Lake Hiwassee are in the upper to mid 50’s and water levels are around 36 feet below full pool. Water clarity is moderately clear.

Striper fishing really has been excellent recently! We’ve been catching a lot of nice fish in the 15 to 30-pound range, and a lot of them too. These fish for the most part are shallow and pounding baits on flats in the backs of creeks. Pulling planer boards and free lines early in the morning has been working great. Huge gizzard shad and blueback herring is always the bait of choice this time of year. It’s so stinking awesome to see a huge 30 pounder explode on a bait at the end of a planer board. It will definitely have you hooked on striper fishing once you experience this thrill. Back on track now…occasionally, we’ll also pull small trout as well. Also, look for these fish in deeper water schooled up, especially on warm days. Our trophy striper season has been in full swing and these techniques will continue for the next few months.

January is a great month for catching a lot of monster stripers on this Western NC lake.

