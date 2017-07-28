Sharing the Water with Sea Turtles

By Bette Zirkelbach, Turtle Hospital Manager

The Florida Keys, with its abundance of sea life and picture perfect blue-green waters are understandably an enchanting allure for boating and fishing enthusiasts. Sea turtles have been drawn to this same ecosystem long before recreational sportsmen discovered the beauty of the Keys’ pristine waters. Human impact is causing problems for sea turtles. Educating yourself on the dangers these impacts pose to sea turtles and making a conscious effort to fish and boat responsibly while enjoying the Keys’ surrounding waters will help to save sea turtle lives.

The Turtle Hospital, located on the bayside at m.m. 48.5 has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sea turtles back into the wild for over 30 years. We have seen an increased number of sea turtles entangled in fishing line. Some of these entanglements include fishing hooks and fishing gear. In addition, we have a number of loggerhead sea turtles currently at the hospital being treated for boat strike injuries and impactions.

Sea Turtles breathe air like you and me. They come to the surface to breathe. Sometimes this surfacing has unfortunate timing with a boat. When boating, please follow speed limits, and avoid sea turtles.

Turtles are opportunistic feeders, meaning they will eat just about anything. Unfortunately, a turtle’s digestive track is unable to break-down synthetic material once it is ingested, and very often it will cause an intestinal blockage, called an impaction. Of course, a turtle has little chance of eliminating the impaction on its own in the wild and this condition will usually end to starvation. Here at the Turtle Hospital, impacted turtles are treated with lactulose, fluids, vitamins, and broad spectrum antibiotics.

We see turtles caught in fishing line and buoy lines too often. Fishing line takes 600 years to biodegrade. So, every single piece of fishing line that has ever been put out there is still there, and there is more and more every day. Monofilament fishing line is extremely strong and is very difficult to break. If you fish, or if you see someone else’s discarded line, please dispose of it properly. Monofilament recycling bins are now located on fishing bridges, beaches and marinas throughout the Florida Keys. If you pick up a piece of fishing line, you will save a life… in its 600 year life span, odds are good it will get caught on something whether it’s a turtle, a shark, dolphin, fish or coral.

All five of the species of sea turtles found in and around the Florida Keys are classified as “endangered” or “threatened”, these sea turtles are afforded protection under U.S. Federal Law. Please help us to spread the word about sea turtles and the challenges they face. A little bit of knowledge and a lot of passion will go a long way. Have fun out on the water and when boating, stay alert and avoid sea turtles. Visit the Turtle Hospital, open 365 days a year, 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m, to meet sea turtles up close! Call ahead 305-743-2552, reservations are suggested.