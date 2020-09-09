By Chris Smith

I had the opportunity to experience a working sheep dog in action. It was amazing to me how disciplined and protective they really are. It made me think of the breed, training, expense, and time vested for them to do their job. Also, another character trait of the sheep dog is that it will die to protect the sheep. Stop and think about that for a minute. Below is a short explanation that really hit home with me and I wanted to share. It is not my own words nor do I know who the author is, but I am certain many will understand and will relate:

A retired sheep dog now lives with the flock he used to protect. He used to stand against danger, willing to fight and, if need be, die for the flock. He lived to provide for the flock’s safety and that is what drove him. Drove him to eat, drove him to sleep, drove him to fight. But now, he does not go out to fight the wolves anymore. He does not stand guard at night with the other sheep dogs, watching vigilantly for the lurking enemy. Now he is expected to live quietly among the sheep, following the commands of the shepherd, given to the flock. Sure, there are a few other retired sheep dogs like him amongst the flock, but they mostly keep to themselves. The sheep start to get scared if the old dogs spend too much time together. So, he spends most days alone, under the suspicious eyes of the flock, who, not understanding him, are always wary that he may pose a threat to them, despite the fact that, not so long ago, he would have willingly died for them. He is not a threat to them, but they do not realize that. They see his scars and his sharp teeth, and they are worried by them. They worry that he might snap and hurt them, so they keep their distance. This distance causes him to isolate himself and to resent the sheep. What is his purpose now? Why is he here?

And so, it is with the Veteran…