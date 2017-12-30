Sheepshead Frenzy By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

It’s that time again; we pull out the Owner 2/0 hooks and some 20 pound fluorocarbon leader with some half ounce weights.

Looking to catch a nice five pound sheepshead? The Dick Misner Bridge should be your go to spot. This is one of the hottest spots in the Tampa Bay area for big sheepshead to hang out.

Get some shrimp and fiddler crabs from Mitch’s bait and tackle, they’re always in stock. Also, some of the artificial reefs in the bay will hold some nice ones along with mangrove snappers and Key West grunts.

I like to use a 4500 Penn SST reel with 30 pound braided line on a seven foot Star rod. Another thing that you can do during this kind of fishing is to drop down a heavy rig with a 4/0 hook, throw it in a rod holder and let it sit, you may just pull a nice grouper up.

When you come home to fillet these great tasting fish, make sure you have a very sharp knife like a Dexter fillet knife. So now that you have a bunch of filleted fish it’s time to make some blackened fish tacos!

Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish!