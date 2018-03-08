Perfect on the deck of bass boats, flats boat or a center-console, Shimano’s new Evair boat shoes offer both style and function for all kinds of fishing. The ultra lightweight EVA midsole provides all-day comfort, and if they get wet, the upper mesh is made from a quick dry fabric. The heel can be bent down to wear like a sandal.

Relying on its expertise with cycling shoes from its bicycle components division, and Shimano’s success with its Evair marine/fishing sandal and award-wining Evair flats boots, Evair boat shoes include design features like a exposed EVA soft material on the inside front sole to better grip a trolling motor pedal. The non-marking sole is welcomed on any boat, plus it provides traction on a wet surface.

Designed, developed and manufactured by Shimano, Evair boat shoes are offered in two colors – blue and navy – and in whole sizes from 7 through 13.

www.shimano.com