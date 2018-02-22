Shimano Sustain

The Best New Saltwater Reel winner at ICAST 2017, Shimano’s Sustain might just be the best new spinning reel for freshwater or salt. The Sustain series comes in four sizes suitable for everything from finesse baits for bass, to stripers and even small billfish.

In all sizes, the reel’s Hagane aluminum body construction gives it a solid feel, and the Shimano Magnumlite low inertia rotor provides sensitive, light rotation and a light start up, which allows anglers to instantly begin the retrieve.

Shimano’s Hagane gear has already made waves in the industry for its incredibly smooth operation. The exclusive technology used to engineer the cold forged aluminum drive also makes it extremely strong and durable.

The X-Protect feature, which should be of particular interest to saltwater anglers but is relevant in any wet fishing conditions, is a three-lipped rubber seal system that offers exceptional water resistance.

Cross Carbon Drag, eight shielded anti-rust ball bearings, a one-way roller bearing to stop handle backplay, Shimano went in whole hog to produce these award-winning reels. Whether you fish freshwater or salt, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better spinning reel.

fish.shimano.com