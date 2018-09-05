Shopping Local for Quality

By: Ryan Kennedy

As outdoorsmen, we know that when all the chips are down and it’s time to catch that tournament-winning fish or take the shot on a deer of a lifetime, the last thing we need is for our gear to fail. For a fisherman, the worst nightmare imaginable is to have a big fish on the end of the line and have your hooks straighten out or to hear that eerie pop in the line that means your trophy catch is swimming back out into the depths of open water. For a bow hunter, the worst nightmare comes from a failing broadhead, a rotated peep sight, or worn out bowstrings that turn an expensive bow into a pile of parts. It’s life. Products are going to fail, and if it happens at the wrong time, you are going to pay the price.

Now, there is no cure-all that will eliminate problems in the outdoors forever, but you can make sure that you are using quality gear and performing routine maintenance to keep everything in top shape. Looking back at the purchases I’ve made over the years, I can remember certain products that just weren’t what they were “supposed” to be according to the advertisement I got in the mail from big-box stores all around. So, what gives? I bought the product thinking I was making a good investment, but in reality, it was just another mass-produced piece of garbage that wasn’t made to last. That is one of the many reasons I shop local.

The “problem” with shopping local isn’t really a problem at all. This imaginary problem is simply a preconceived notion that shopping at a mom-and-pop store is going to break the bank. In many cases this isn’t true at all. A lot of times you will find yourself getting a better bang for your buck while shopping local and ending up with a much higher quality product. When I think of products I can trust day-in and day-out that are offered at a more than fair price, I think of two different shops near me.

When it comes to fishing gear, especially purchasing hand-tied jigs, you can bet that I will be found at The Dugout in Kennesaw, GA. With owners and employees that will give you an honest opinion without the sales gimmicks, some of the best custom jigs around, and prices that won’t leave a hole in your pocket, The Dugout is always among my top places to go for fishing gear.

Now for my bow hunters out there, I’ve got the one stop shop for you. Whether it’s arrows, broadheads, rests, releases, sights, strings, cables, you name it, Backwoods Bowstrings in Woodstock, GA has got you covered. Shannon Gott, the owner (who has over 35 years of experience as a bow technician), takes significant care of all his clients’ bows and crossbows alike. Strings and cables are made to order with BCYX material ensuring that they haven’t been sitting on some back shelf in a warehouse for ages. I know without a doubt that I can go into Backwoods Bowstrings and get Mr. Gott’s honest opinion based on experience with the products he offers, and know that I am walking out of his doors with gear that I can trust.

Stop falling victim to overpriced poor-quality goods folks… shop local!

Email: [email protected]

YouTube: Ryan Kennedy Fishing

Instagram: @ryankfishing

Facebook: Ryan Kennedy Fishing