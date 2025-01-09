Shoreline At Surf Expo 1/8/25

Shoreline at Surf Expo is a vibrant section of the Surf Expo trade show, dedicated to everything related to water and outdoor adventures. It’s the perfect spot for brands and retailers specializing in inshore and offshore apparel, technical gear, footwear, outerwear, watersports hardgoods, and accessories.

Here’s a quick overview:

What’s Shoreline at Surf Expo All About?



Lake and Beach Gear : From sunshirts and outdoor chairs to hammocks, tents, coolers, drinkware, and beach essentials like towels and blankets.

: From sunshirts and outdoor chairs to hammocks, tents, coolers, drinkware, and beach essentials like towels and blankets. Performance Apparel : Specialized clothing for freshwater and saltwater anglers, including fishing apparel, polarized sunglasses, outerwear, and rainwear.

: Specialized clothing for freshwater and saltwater anglers, including fishing apparel, polarized sunglasses, outerwear, and rainwear. Outdoor Adventure Gear : Products for hiking, camping, and climbing enthusiasts, such as backpacks, tote bags, yard games, and hydration products.

: Products for hiking, camping, and climbing enthusiasts, such as backpacks, tote bags, yard games, and hydration products. Location: Centrally located on the show floor, adjacent to the Surf and Boutique categories, making it easy for buyers and sellers to explore crossover opportunities.

Why Visit Shoreline at Surf Expo?

Diverse Product Range : Shoreline offers a wide selection of products catering to both waterborne thrills and outdoor adventures.

: Shoreline offers a wide selection of products catering to both waterborne thrills and outdoor adventures. Networking Opportunities : It’s a great place to connect with industry-leading retailers and brands focused on fishing, boating, wakeboarding, camping, and more.

: It’s a great place to connect with industry-leading retailers and brands focused on fishing, boating, wakeboarding, camping, and more. Educational Sessions: Attendees can benefit from sessions led by top-tier speakers, including surfing champions and environmentalists.

Shoreline at Surf Expo is your go-to destination if you’re passionate about water sports, outdoor adventures, or simply love the lifestyle that comes with being near the water.

