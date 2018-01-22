Shoreline Report By: Paul Presson

Cypress Point Park

Cypress Point Park can be easily overlooked by anglers searching for new grounds. Tucked in between the Howard Franklin bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway, this is a playground for anglers. Land based, wade and kayak anglers can all enjoy this small, seldom fished park.

The park has pavilions, a volleyball court, frisbee golf, grills, a small beach and a swimming area. Parking is plentiful and is a short stroll to the water. Kayakers will want to bring a caddie, there is no dedicated put-in for yaks. Heading south from the park’s beach, toward the Howard Franklin Bridge, a plethora of different fish species can be caught. Anything from cobia to bonnet head sharks is a possibility for anglers fishing here. Wading anglers beware, there are large holes and one misstep could put you in over your head.

Heading north from the beach, a slam can easily be obtained. There are deep channels and mangrove areas that hold plenty of snook, redfish and trout. Make sure to use geographic imaging software before your trip, get a good idea of where the channels and holes can be found. This is a great fishing area on both, low and high tides.

There are downfalls to fishing this area, the sounds of the traffic traveling over the bridge and the constant airplanes landing are reminders that this is an urban area. A good majority of these fishing grounds have a mucky bottom, make sure to wear the appropriate shoes.

Cypress Point Park is open from sunrise to sunset and admission is free. If you want to try a new fishing area or just take the family out to a nice park, Cypress Point Park is the place to go.

Anthony Veliz

Caught this trout using a Calico Jack seven foot medium action rod, Tsunami Sheild 3000 reel, KastKing 10 pound Braid, KastKing 30 pound FluorKote and an Owner #2 J hook with live shrimp.

Christopher PJ Carro Villarini

Managed to get his first slam (red fish, trout and snook) using a Bull Bay seven foot, six inch rod, 6-12 pound medium action, Tsunami Sheild 3000 reel, 15 pound Invisibraid, 30 pound KastKing FluorKote and a #3 Mustad weighted hook with live shrimp.