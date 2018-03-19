Shoreline Report By: Paul Presson

Shoreline Report: The Anclote Area

The Anclote area parallels the Anclote River and borders New Port Richey, Tarpon Springs and Hudson, there are three parks just a few miles from each other. Fishing these parks could be compared to winning a trifecta, each has different characteristics and each holds fish.

You would be hard pressed to find a location with a more exciting history. The Native Americans were mighty hunters and warriors, Vasco da Gama, the great Spanish explorer and his conquistadors roamed these waters. Pirates lie in wait to pillage and plunder Spanish galleons and hid their treasures throughout this region.

The Anclote River Park, located on the Anclote River has all the amenities you will need, a swimming area, pavilions, grilling stations, playgrounds and a small ramp to accommodate boaters and kayakers. There are also designated fishing areas for the land based and wading anglers. An abundance of fish migrating to the warmer backwaters can be caught here.

As you journey northward, the Anclote Gulf Park is located across from the Anclote Power Plant. The warm water discharged from the power plant attracts fish of all species. There are several walkways that lead to the water’s edge for land based anglers. The main attraction of this park is a really nice pier that runs parallel with the water entering the gulf, it’s open 24 hours!

This is also a spectacular area for wade and kayak fishing. Waders beware, this is part of the Nature Coast and there are many rocks. For yak anglers, the put-in maybe difficult, but it is well worth the effort.

Key Vista Nature Park adjoins to the Gulf Park with trails and wooden walkways. This is a beautiful nature preserve with minimal amenities, but there are trails and an observation tower. The park is bordered by Rocky Creek, where land based and wade fishing is accessible. Hit the backwaters of the creek or adventure out onto the flats, reds and trout are plentiful in this area.

To have these three parks within just a few miles of each other is a resource you don’t want to miss out on. There is a bait and tackle shop right across the street from these parks with plenty of live bait and other needed supplies. Grab your gear and get ready for an experience, you are now fishing the Nature Coast!

Bill DeWeese caught these beautiful trout using a FFP Osprey 3000 reel and TFO PSS Medium rod. He used a live shrimp on a #1 circle hook under a float.