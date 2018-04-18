Shoreline Report By: Paul Presson

Fishing the “Richey’s”

In 1883 Captain Arron Richey moved from Saint Joseph Missouri to the shores of the Pithlachascotee River, feeding into the Gulf. He established the first post office and a general store, which provided supplies to the local fishermen. This was the land of cattle rustling to rum runners. Fishing, salt, cattle and citrus fruit were the mainstays of what was to be known as Port Richey.

In 1914 Port Richey fragmented and this was the birth of New Port Richey. In the 1920’s several celebrities made this area their home. George Salaza, a famous golfer and inventor of the sand wedge resided in the city. Many Hollywood actors wintered in New Port Richey and stayed at the Hacienda Hotel. Another historic building is the Meighan Theater which still stands and now and is used for local theater groups.

The fishing in New Port Richey and Port Richey is very different from Tampa Bay. The terrain is rocky and the water has almost a tea stained color. The “Richey’s” have a good number of parks that allow access to the Gulf of Mexico and great fishing.

The Werner- Boyce Salt Springs is a kayak angler’s paradise. Located in Port Richie, this park has an abundance to offer. There are trails leading to a number of springs. The parks amenities include pavilions, benches and a restroom. A great feature on the grounds is a kayak rental and snack food kiosk. The put-in for the kayaks is located in the marsh, where yakkers can paddle to the Gulf. Personally owned kayaks are also welcome. There are also fresh and saltwater land-based opportunities in the park.

The Robert K. Reese Memorial Park is located on Green Key in New Port Richey. Before entering the park you will see nothing but mangroves to your left and right. The park has a nice beach, pavilions, grilling stations and restrooms. There are numerous cuts in the mangroves of the park entryway for land-based, wade and kayak fishing. There is also a primitive launch for small boats and kayaks. Wade fishing in this area can be tough; the bottom is primarily muck and large rocks. There are plenty of mangroves for snook and red fish, trout can be found in deeper water.

These two parks don’t even scratch the surface as far as the great parks for anglers in these cities. This is an easy day trip for anglers from Pinellas and Hillsborough County’s. Get off the couch, get out there, explore and fish new areas.

