Shoreline Report By: Paul Presson

The Shoreline Report: Edgewater Drive, Clearwater, Fl.

Edgewater Drive or Alternate 19 is a road located in northern Clearwater, just south of Dunedin; this area holds many different species of fish. The many bait and tackle shops located in Dunedin are the closest and fastest way to stock up on all you need for a day of great fishing.

There is a small bridge near Sunset Point Road that can be fished from either side. When the water is moving, snook and sheepshead can be caught from these strategic vantage points. Fishing from above the banks of Edgewater is also possible during high tides.

Wade anglers need to be aware that the first few steps to the water can be tricky. Large rocks and rubble make this terrain difficult to reach the water.

Once at the water, a large, mostly hard bottom flats area awaits you. From the deep water of the channel under the bridge to the remains of old, torn down docks, there is a large variety of different fish hide outs to explore.

Use satellite applications to find deeper water, redfish and snook flourish in these areas. Trout can be found by fishing the grassy areas, throw artificials or live baits to the outskirts of the numerous potholes located on these flats. During high tide, target the mangroves that skirt the entire fishing area.

Edgewater Drive may not be for everyone, the parking is less than ideal – with a limited number of spots getting there early is the only way to ensure a good day of fishing. If seclusion and solitude are your thing, then this is not your place; runners, bikers, and the sound of traffic are impossible to get away from.

Edgewater can provide some of the best fishing in the area. Just remember to watch your footing and enjoy a great day of fishing!

Photo: Janet Jordan using Shimano Teramar medium rod, Penn Conflict 3000, Kastking Fortis 20 pound braid, 30 pound Kastking Fluorokote leader, quarter ounce Mission jig and Gulp shrimp. (trout)

Photo: Paul Presson using KastKing Phantom Rod medium, Penn Conflict 2500, Kastking Fortis 10 pound braid, 20 pound Kastking Fluorokote leader, eighth of an ounce Mission jig and Zman Electric Chicken PaddlerZ