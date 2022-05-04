Signs of The Season

By Karl Ekberg

It’s full swing spring here in the Chattooga and Chauga River valleys. River levels are great, with plenty of spring rains to keep the water table at a great level headed into early summer. April temperatures have been up-and-down the thermometer all month, keeping the river from the high forties to the mid-fifties. These river temperature levels have produced great-guided fishing trips with good quantities of fish and some large fish as well. The Walhalla State Fish Hatchery has been stocking great numbers of fish in both the Delayed Harvest and other sections of both rivers. Along with the great stocking this spring, there have also been some very large fish released as well from the Hatchery, in all sections of the rivers.

Temperatures in the early mornings in the mid-forties, rising to the mid-sixties and seventies, have been producing great hatches on the rivers. As the hatches progress with the warmer weather, we look forward to seeing many more May Flies and Caddis, please stop by the Fly Shop and check out the “Hot List” for hatch updates. Streamer fishing has also been producing a good number of fish as well, and looks to continue throughout May, as many more baitfish spawn throughout the rivers.

Another large emergence is of the Oak Worms. These fine little creatures are a tasty treat that even the largest of trout cannot pass up as they fall from the trees into the rivers. Casting imitations of these, into over-hanging bushes, and dead drifting them with a twitching technique will be very beneficial, to a large day on the river. Wherever you may find these worms dangling from their silk lines from the trees, do not hesitate to stop and watch the worm finally hit the water, and see what happens! The next process is to work your way into a good vantage point to make your cast to the fish, which just ate the natural. Do not worry about a delicate cast, even splat the worm on the water, will be just as effective, as they also fall out of the trees from far above. As the late spring temperatures rise, fishing the shady areas of the rivers will be essential, as the fish will move out of the high sun and warmer temperature waters.

Let’s all remember to “leave no trace”. Packing out with what you brought in with you is essential, and bringing something back out with you that someone else has left behind does not hurt either, to keep our beautiful streams and rivers how they should be. Keeping them clean now, means future generations will still be able to enjoy what we are enjoying now!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.