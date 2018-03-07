Simms Challenger Jacket

From bitter early morning cold through late-afternoon storms, the outside elements can be a distraction when you’re zoning in on the end of your line. Simms’ men’s Challenger Jacket fights back against the elements with heavy-duty Toray fabric and fully taped seams for completely waterproof, breathable comfort.

Fleece-lined pockets warm your hands in the most numbing weather. An adjustable storm hood packs away in the collar, and a storm flap with water-resistant zippers adds protection from the driving rain. This jacket will keep you warm and dry while you fish, regardless of the type of fishing you do.

www.simmsfishing.com

