Simple Snapper

If you still have snapper in the freezer or any other fish, this recipe is easy and delicious. It has very few ingredients and takes only 12 to 14 minutes to bake. I hope you like this one.

Ingredients:

4 fillets of snapper

3 sleeves of Ritz crackers

1/2 stick of butter or any other butter type

1 egg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425.

Wash fillets and pat dry.

Whip the egg.

Crumble all the Ritz crackers and place into a bowl.

Slice butter into thin slices.

Take dried fillet and place in egg wash. Roll fish into crackers. Place fish on a shallow pan.

Take remaining crackers and poor onto fish. Take pats of butter and place on top of the fish. Cook for 12 to 14 minutes.

Enjoy!