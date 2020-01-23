Sirius Signal’s C-1002 two-color SOS Distress Light receives Coast Guard approval

Becomes first in the world to receive certification

SAN DIEGO — January 23, 2020 — Sirius Signal, the leader in marine safety innovations, is pleased to announce the U.S. Coast Guard has approved the use of its flagship electronic visual distress signal device (eVDSD) as a nighttime distress signal. The C-1002, the industry’s first and only two-color distress light approved for carriage, completely and legally replaces the need to carry marine pyrotechnic flares and includes features that enhance its functionality to the level of an alert and notification system.

“We’re thrilled that the C-1002 Electronic LED Flare passed the extremely challenging laboratory testing required by the Coast Guard,” said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. “It’s the brightest multi-LED handheld SOS device on the planet — one that required sophisticated engineering and many new innovative solutions to overcome daunting challenges.”

The C-1002 flashes the internationally known SOS distress signal — three short flashes, three long flashes, three short flashes, using a two-color plus infrared SOS flash pattern (red/orange and cyan) that has been found more effective against shoreline background light clutter, according to studies conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard R&D Center. The C-1002 is also Bluetooth-enabled with advanced mobile app connectivity, providing an additional layer of protection and communication for recreational boaters — and its infrared signal will be recognized by SAR aircraft from miles overhead.

“Based on our review…we acknowledge that the subject device, as tested, meets the performance criteria as specified in the policy letter and may be carried to meet regulatory requirements as a nighttime distress signal per 33 CFR 175.130,” noted the letter Sirius Signal received from the Coast Guard.

In time for the 2020 boating season, the C-1002 will be available for purchase on the Sirius Signal website and Amazon.com, as well as at premier marine distributors.

About Sirius Signal

Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.