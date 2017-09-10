Sisters Helping Sisters Tournament

Saturday October 14, 2017

Celebrating 5 Years of Changing Lives

Bayshore Park, San Leon, Texas

Sisters Helping Sisters Tournaments is a 501 C(3) non-profit organization. Providing financial and spirtual aid to local ladies battling cancer.

One in every eight women will be affected by breast cancer in her lifetime.

Hello, my name is Jaton Liner and I am the founder and director of Sisters Helping Sisters. I lost my mother to breast cancer in 2006. As I went with her through her cancer journey, I not only witnessed the physical and mental aspects it had on my mother but also the huge burden of financial despair. It is because of this that I have structured Sisters Helping Sisters (SHS) in a unique way.

SHS raises money twice a year, once in March by hosting a Jack and Jill fishing tournament and again in October with the event show casing a “ladies only” fishing tournament. Both SHS events held at Bayshore Park in San Leon, Texas include a fishing tournament, motorcycle ride presented by San Jacinto Harley Davidson and a tradeshow. Both events also include live and silent auctions.

Now, going into our 5th year, SHS has put over $150,000.00 directly into the hands of local women battling breast cancer. SHS gives back 80% of all funds raised during these events in an effort to lift some of the burden from the shoulders of women at a time when they need it most. We welcome you to join us in our mission. Without the support of all who participate and support SHS, many women would go without the extra peace of mind that we provide during their treatment.

Many thanks and blessings,

Jaton Liner, Founder and Director

POB 9045, Bacliff, Texas 77518

512-547-9631

Jaton@shstexas.org

www.SHSTEXAS.org

To take advantage of being part of a rapidly growing 501 (3) (C) charitable event helping local ladies battle their fight with breast cancer please review the sponsorship agreement at WWW.SHSTEXAS.ORG and contact me with your interest. The growth of this event is unbelievable! Please view our home page and witness the beauty of Sisters Helping Sisters events via our photo slides.