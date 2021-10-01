Six Boaters Rescued Sunday After Their 30-Foot Caft Struck A Fixed Aid To Navigation Off Ham Island, NJ

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. The Coast Guard, and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department rescued six boaters after their 30-foot white pleasure craft struck a fixed aid to navigation in the vicinity of Ham Island, Sunday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call from a good Samaritan at 12:18 a.m., stating he overheard a large crash and several calls for help in the vicinity of Ham Island.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Beach Haven was launched to the scene at approximately 12:20 a.m., along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Atlantic City, and a jet ski crew from Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Beach Haven Police Department shore crews were also launched.

Once on scene at approximately 12:32 a.m, the Station Beach Haven boatcrew, and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department jet ski crews were able to successfully rescue all six boaters from the water. They had all sustained several injuries from the crash.