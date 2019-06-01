Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos

Let the Bowing Begin

As a guide, I see many “first catches.” Snook, redfish, trout, sharks, you name it and chances are, I’ve seen it. Regardless, the results are the same. They all leave a special stamp placed in our memories to never forget and share (ok and maybe to brag a little to our friends,) but nothing puts a smile on my client’s face like a tarpon! Whether it’s a five-pound juvenile or a 150-pound adult, the gratification seems equal.

I must first give credit to those that actually do get to land that “first” Silver King, especially on their first try. Tarpon are one of the most acrobatic fish in the flats of Tampa Bay. They are commonly known for spitting the hook with one of their aggressive head shakes or jumps, and that’s where the term “Bow to the King” comes into play. Bowing to the king simply means that you must bow the rod tip as the tarpon jumps. This temporarily allows the fish to lead the fight during a jump, as it gives him a slight amount of slack to allow for head shakes and flips. Tension is the enemy as tension on the jump will aid in the hook coming undone.

That being said, tarpon season is in full swing and now is the time to try to land that first fish! For juveniles, look for them in or near creeks and river mouths in three to six feet of water. Rain is good. The more it rains the more they roll. That’s when it’s easiest to spot them leading to higher chances of getting one to eat.

For live bait action, shrimp, creek chubs and white bait work best free-lined on a small 1/0 hook. Soft plastics on a light 3/16-inch jig or a very small chug style lure can’t be beat, but for a real blast, try it on the fly. Tiny gurgles and small baitfish patterns will not go untouched–whichever suits you. Now is the time, so get out, start searching and go catch some poons!