Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos

High temperatures and the quickly building daily thunderstorms have been making Tampa Bay a bit of a challenge to enjoy a day of inshore fishing. But don’t fret, these tips, tricks and ideas will help you land multiple species of fish that are still abundant in our Bay. The water may get a bit cloudy due to the rain, but getting out early is key in this situation.

Our favorite sport fish are relaxing under mangrove trees, and even in plain sight! For starters, check out the flow zones of the tides and where the baitfish are congregating. Redfish, snook, flounder, trout, cobia and tarpon are all opportunist feeders. They also hit hard with reaction strikes. So, definitely start working the mangrove nooks and crannies first.

If the water is a bit colder from a downpour, check out the grassy areas that are abundant with sandy potholes. Your favorite fish could be sunning themselves and feeding in these areas. Since our Bay is not very deep, always keep one topwater lure rigged and one rod with a jig head with a soft plastic ready to be thrown at all times. Once you see a pop from a snook, a roll from a tarpon or even a push from a redfish, be ready to toss one or the other accordingly. Good vibes and tight lines always!