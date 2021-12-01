Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos and Natalie Manrique

Cold Weather Kayak Fishing

La Nina was this year. This natural occurrence affects the fishing and species of fish that will be more abundant to anglers this month. The constant cold fronts are a direct result of the weather pattern this special year. With that being said, big trout are plentiful in our coastal waterways, and they are sure fun to catch when you get into a school of them! Many do not know this, but the speckled sea trout is a member drum family, which is related to the redfish. You can often tell whether you’ve caught a male or female by the drumming it makes when you’re holding it up for a photo.

Large trout can be found in shallower waters on the grassy flats during cold days, warming themselves up a bit for feeding. Topwater lures are fantastic to use for trout. They absolutely love to strike them and can, at times, provide quite the aerial assault on your lure. These voracious fish will follow your lure practically into the kayak, which makes for a super fun day on the water! Make sure to wet your hands before touching trout, as their skin is very soft and can be damaged by our hands.

Walk the dog in a little deeper water during the warmer days of Florida (the days where it’s cold in the morning, and warm during the day). This will entice the trout. These fish are great to target this month. Once you catch one, more than likely, you’ll be catching them over and over again–with some tenacious fighting and jumping. These are great fish for seasoned anglers, as well as, beginners. Just watch for their oddly placed teeth

We hope you have a great Holiday, and come check out your forever kayak with us, Natalie and Derick of Pure Florida WaterSports in Wesley Chapel. Good vibes and tight lines, always!