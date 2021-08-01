Skinny Water Report By Derick Burgos & Natalie Manrique

Nothing much has changed since last month as far as the weather goes. The winds have laid down a bit and the typical Florida afternoon storm pattern is in check.

Although it has not rained as much as it should, the bite is still strong for most inshore species. There have been fewer redfish caught, but that is typical for this part of the year. The heat does not bother them like other species, but it does slow them down, especially during the hottest part of each day. By no means does this mean that they are impossible to catch.

For best results, try looking for reds during the early morning outgoing tides and on the shallow flats. As the tide turns, cooler gulf waters will fill the Bay and relocate redfish to the deeper cuts and potholes. Mangroves will also flood, exposing the labyrinth within. This is a great ambush location for redfish, as well as, many other species.

Fishing against the mangroves is a different ballgame–heavier tackle is necessary and a quicker reaction is a must. Try using an easy-to-cast, soft plastic lure into the small gaps along the mangrove shoreline and cuts. Let the bait sink, and then begin a slow retrieve back to the boat. You should always pause along the way, beacause many fish will strike at the pause.

For live bait, a fresh pilchard or white bait rigged on a cork is a classic technique that will result in positive results. Shrimp and cut bait will get you fish as well. If you are searching the flats, topwaters and subsurface lures work best. These baits can be casted long distances and worked at different speeds in order to help you find the bite.

This month should be highly productive if you utilize these techniques. Remember, it’s summertime and we are in Florida, so cover up and use proper sun protection. Do these things and you will enjoy many more days on the water.

Tight lines!