Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos & Natalie Manrique

Fishing with Friends

Amidst a global pandemic, what’s the one thing that has kept us all sane? Fishing! We are so glad it’s considered essential, because fishing and kayaking certainly are great ways to beat cabin fever and stress from trying to figure out the “new normal.”

How wonderful that our favorite pastime of wetting a line has not changed. In fact, it’s gotten even better with social distancing, masks ordinances, etc. It is absolutely refreshing to get out on the water with some good friends and enjoy nature’s beauty and the exhilaration of catching some great fish.

The summer has been very hot, so it’s important to get out as early as possible in order to make sure the humidity doesn’t get to you. It feels like you can cut through the air like a knife through butter. But, ironically, the best tides recently have been during the hottest part of the day. This drives our favorite inshore fish tight into the mangroves, or out in the deeper grass flats to cool off. The water temps have been in the high 80’s and even 90’s, and our coveted fatties are definitely sensitive to this factor. So, when planning a day out with your friends to go slay some fish, keep these factors in mind.

Kayaking for us has been an awesome way to get closer to the mangroves in the skinny water to pitch far underneath the mangrove canopies and into those tiny little inlets where snook love to hide. Trout are plentiful on the deeper grass flats, and the redfish are moving around back and forth between the mangroves and flats with the tides. So, keep in mind, if you’re not throwing into the trees, you’re not casting far enough. Hope you have a great month–stay cool and hydrated out there. Good vibes and tight lines always from Derick and Natalie at Pure Florida Watersports, your Premier Kayaking & Kayak Fishing Outfitters!