Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos

This month will be all about the snook and tarpon. Snook have been eating very well the last few weeks, and many huge fish in the upper 40’s have been lurking the flats. These females have been surrounded by super hungry males ready to pounce at any offering. As an avid user of artificial lures, I find topwater lures such as the Dawgwalker and Dawgslider by Unfair Lures hard to beat for some guaranteed action.

I work these bad boys with grace in just about anything less than 5’ deep. On higher tides I spend more time casting toward mangrove points, holes and overhung roots. Oyster bars and shallow, sandy flats can produce some great fish as well. Make sure to boost your tackle up to at least 30-40lb. Some of these fish will give you a run for your money on anything smaller!

Another great fish to make a showing this month are tarpon. If you’ve never felt the massive power from one of these prehistoric dinosaurs, then I think now is the time. Huge schools of migrating fish will invade the beaches in search of food before working their way up the coast. Smaller schools will be found inside the bay anywhere from the shallow flats to residential canals. They will eventually stage in larger numbers near the bridges, looking formers meals especially during the full moon.

White bait (pilchard), mullet, ladyfish and pass crab are all live bait favorites. These can either be sight casted to feeding fish or dropped down in deeper water. Unfair’s mullet and the shrimp are both great for artificial action on a lighter rod. Hogg Lures’ eels have produced some nice fish as well.

If you really want to feel the power of the king, try to fly fish for them. A 12-weight set up with baitfish and crab imitations such as the Tarpon Streamer, Cockroach or Toad will definitely get you on the money.

Be on the lookout for more cobia and kingfish, as they will still be on the scene pretty hard throughout the month. Don’t hesitate to check out the buoys while in the bay. You might find some nice triple tail. All you need is a live shrimp on a cork or a soft plastic shrimp imitation and you’re in business!

That’s it for this month. Just be sure to practice common courtesy while out on the water and be safe.

Tight Lines

Derick Burgos