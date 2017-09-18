Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos

Last month was a serious struggle out on the flats; the worst part of fishing in August is dealing with scorching temperatures and thunderstorms, and a very slow redfish bite.

All of this will soon come to an end, as September marks the start of the fall. We should still get some rain, but that should slow down towards the end of the month. With that, temps will drop and the bite will pick up as the fish start to show signs of more aggressive behavior.

You will start to see the fish begin to move around the flats in search of different areas to stage for food. Keep notes of their behavior, as they will come in handy as a reference during the transition periods.

Redfish, snook, trout, and even, flounder will all be on the move. All of these species and more will be found on the flats pushing towards new feeding grounds.

This is also a great time to start throwing artificials. The best artificial baits to throw at this time of the year are spoons, topwaters, crankbaits and twitch baits. These lures are sometimes called search baits and can be casted far to help locate laid up fish. Be sure to alternate retrieval speeds and action to help find what provokes a strike.

Many more species will be joining the flats brigade this month and next as the temps drop as fall approaches. Late season kingfish will have a late showing just off the beaches, alongside the last group of tarpon heading south towards the Caribbean. Sheepshead, snapper, pompano and triggerfish will be filling angler’s coolers towards the end of the month, so be ready for these tasty filets as well.

In conclusion, this is only the beginning! In October, things will begin to rock and everyone’s favorite; the redfish will be in full swing. Be on the lookout for next month’s article regarding targeting these beautiful fish in the fall season.

Be safe, take a kid fishing and tight lines always!!