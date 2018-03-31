By James (Josh) Lane

Slickrock Creek is located in the heart of the majestic Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. It is a strenuous, but beautiful, hike that has lots to offer those who love the outdoors! The creek is located just a short, twenty five minute drive from Robbinsville, NC, on Highway 129 North. The trailhead parking area can be found adjacent to the Cheoah River Bridge, south of the Cheoah Dam, which you may remember from a scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive. In the warmer months, trailhead parking could be full, so get there as early as possible. The Slickrock Creek Trail is 13 miles, which is the longest trail in the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. Starting at a low elevation of around 1100 feet, this hike will climb to 5000 plus elevation, just above the popular “Hangover” at the Naked Ground Trail intersection.

The history, related to this area, is fascinating. In 1975, the U.S. Congress designated over 17,000 acres as protected wilderness. Previously, from 1915-1922, the watershed was a major logging area, owned by the Babcock Lumber Company. By the early 1930’s, the United States Forest Service began purchasing the land, resulting in what today is, one of the largest, and last remaining, old growth forests in the Eastern U.S. Slickrock Creek has so much to offer. This is a great getaway for the backpacking enthusiast, but plan accordingly. Unlike the popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Joyce KIlmer-Slickrock Wilderness is less crowded, a more strenuous trek, but just as rewarding. The old growth vegetation makes for some beautiful scenery. Several large primitive campsites are within easy access along the trail, close to the creek. Wildlife is also abundant in this area. Black bear, deer, and lots of small game coexist in this habitat. Do not be surprised to see “scatt” as locals say (aka, animal feces), along the trail. Rattlesnakes are also prone to be along the trail, so always watch your footing. Slickrock is also known for trout fishing. Starting at the mouth of Slickrock at Calderwood Lake, one can expect to catch the occasional rainbow, but brown trout are dominant fish. Several large pools upstream have the potential to hold a 25” plus brown.

Wildcat Falls can be spotted several miles upstream. This pool is great place to take a break and have lunch or even a swim. Above the falls, the further upstream you go, the creek gets smaller, and the brown run out. Wild “Mountain” Brook trout begin where the brown end. “Specs” are plentiful, but they aren’t easy to catch here. Due to the very clear water, and remote area, these fish are wild. Sneaking up the creek and staying low approaching a hole is a must. On a good day, when the weather is warm and the fish are feeding, one can get a nice limit. Slickrock is “Artificial Bait Only” with a 4 fish limit, 7 inch size or larger. Some good flies to try in the spring include: Blue Winged- Olives, Adams, Yellow Stoneflies, Yellow Quills, and San Juan Worms. I suggest trying a few different flies, remember to look at the hatches and always observe the insects. I have seen success the past two spring seasons fishing Slickrock.

Whether you enjoy hiking or backpacking, fly fishing, a weekend getaway with your wife or friends, Slickrock is a great place and one of my personal favorite places. One memory I would like to share is that, I was Baptised by my good friend Rev. Rance Shuler in a long clear pool just above Wildcat Falls during April of 2016. As spring approaches, if you are looking for a new area give Slickrock Creek a try. I will not guarantee that you will catch a limit of fish, but I will guarantee you will make some great memories.

Josh Lane is a native of Western North Carolina in the town of Robbinsville. He is a long time avid fisherman and enjoys hiking, backpacking, writing and singing gospel music.